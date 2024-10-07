APRAM is still analyzing proposals for the operation of the Funchal Marina

APRAM – Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, SA is still analyzing the proposals for the tender for the concession to operate the Funchal Marina. This was confirmed to DIÁRIO, via the press office.

APRAM explains that four proposals were submitted: RIM – Engenharia e Construções, SA; Group formed by the companies Desarrollos Concesionales Insulares SL and Neptunepirate, Unipessoal Lda.; Tecnovia Madeira – Sociedade de Empreitadas, SA; and Associação MarinaFunchal. It also says that the list of competitors was published on September 27 and the list of proposals on October 3.

“The competition is currently in the proposal analysis and evaluation phase, and competing entities are required to maintain their proposals for 120 days, counting from the end of the deadline set for submitting proposals”, highlights the administration of the Ports of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

