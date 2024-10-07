MSFS New Madeira Airport in Development for MSFS

Thanks to Graham Hitchings for sending me this article.

A new rendition of one of Europe’s toughest approaches is coming soon.

A new developer called Atelic has surfaced on various channels to announce that they are soon to release Madeira Airport (LPMA) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The team shared the news on social media, along with new screenshots and a feature list giving us an idea of what to expect when it does release.

Madeira Airport is known for its highly challenging approach and landing due to various obstacles and weather components as pilots approach the runway. The cliff edges generate turbulent conditions, whilst the approach itself has you making sharp turns right up until the last moment. However, once you do land, the island itself is full of great culture, sights, and more.

Included with the new airport product will be a fully up-to-date rendition of the airport, including accurate runway sloping, custom-placed buildings around the airport and the Lead-in lighting system used to guide pilots to the runway. There is also the sports complex under the runway bridge structure, custom vegetation and the (dubious) statue of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team also committed to a free update to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 at some point. The developers said that we can expect this product in our simulator’s pretty soon.

