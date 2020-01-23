The Board of the Basic and Secondary School of Ponta do Sol told JM that there is still no decision on the case of the student who assaulted the teacher on the 16th.

He further stressed that the student is preventively suspended for 10 days, while the disciplinary process is underway, as provided for in the regulations.

It is recalled that the young suspect of aggression, 18 years old, attended a CEF course and will have already assaulted a colleague. The student is still being followed by a psychiatrist, because of a depression.

The math teacher, with more than 20 years of experience, is at home with a medical discharge. It is not known whether he will take legal action.

Taken from JM