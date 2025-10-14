Tourists pay 72 euros for fruit at the Farmers’ Market

The warnings are there, the reviews are there, but still this happens everyday.

A group of tourists reportedly paid 72 euros for half a dozen fruits at the Farmers’ Market. The video was posted on social media four days ago and has already received thousands of reactions and shares.

The ‘Flamanteshopp’ page shared that after purchasing delicious fruit, dates, mangoes and bananas, the total was 72 euros, which left the tourists ‘shocked’ at the amount paid.

This is not the first time that the prices charged at Mercado dos Lavradores have been criticized by tourists.

Watch the video

Like this: Like Loading...