Fátima Aveiro suggests to Miguel Albuquerque that he “first look at his party family”

The councilor elected to the Funchal City Council by the JPP, Fátima Aveiro, reacted today to Miguel Albuquerque’s statements in Ribeira Brava, in which he stated that “decision centers are not for social workers”.

Fátima Aveiro considers these words “deeply offensive and revealing a worrying lack of democratic respect.” “This is a vile and unacceptable attack on a professional class that performs its duties with competence, technical knowledge, and practical experience, recognized and valued by society. It is as if a social worker, compared to a physical education teacher or a psychologist, or any other professional, lacks the dignity or capacity to serve the community or even to run for election,” reads a statement released by the JPP.

Fátima Aveiro still finds these statements strange, coming from someone who has previously publicly praised her leadership skills and her work in the social sector. “Fortunately, it’s the people who decide, because if I were the president of the government, we already know the criteria for making those choices.”

“It would be better for the president to look within his own political home and within himself, to understand the profile and conduct of some of those he chooses to represent his party and his own example,” said Fátima Aveiro.

