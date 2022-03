During this night, the temperature dropped to -3.2 degrees at Pico do Areeiro and 1.9 at Bica da Cana and Chão do Areeiro.

As you would expect, this morning the mountainous regions of Madeira are covered in snow, and hail has also been recorded even in the lowlands.

The rain and hail has kept me awake most the night, but now this morning it’s very calm at the moment and still, but showers keep sweeping past. Very chilly today so stay warm all.

