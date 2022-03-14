Wind with gusts of 161 km/h in Ponta de Sao Lourenco

The wind that is being felt has already reached an extreme gust of 161 km/hour in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço, recorded until 07:00 this Monday.

This was the maximum recorded, but above 100 km/hour, other places recorded high. A gust of 128 km/h was recorded at Ponta São Jorge, 118 km/hour at Pico Alto, 108 km/hour at Chão do Areeiro and 102 km/hour in Porto Santo.

Madeira Airport registered a gust of 95 km/hour.

It is recalled that an orange warning is in effect for strong winds with gusts up to 100 km/hour and 130 km/hour, with these records greatly exceeding that forecast.

According to the IPMA, the warning is in effect from 3:00 am to 3:00 pm and today on the north coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo, while in mountainous regions the orange warning of strong to very strong wind predicts gusts of up to 130 km/hour until 18 hours.

From Diário Notícias

