Porto Flight Landed, but Lisbon…???

The TAP flight from Porto eventually landed, but not sure what the Lisbon flight is doing.

Hopefully it will land, if not then it will return to mainland.

I’m off to sleep now.

Keep safe tomorrow everyone, remember all Levada walks are closed, and stay clear of the strong sea swell, its great to watch the waves, but keep your distance.

Snow will be another problem, and the roads to the mountains should be closed by the morning when we wake up.

As I type this I was keeping an eye on the Lisbon flight, and I think it’s safe to say its on its way back to Lisbon, making this the first Monday flight to divert.

