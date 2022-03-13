ACTIVE FIRE IN JARDIM DA SERRA WORRIES FIREFIGHTERS

An ongoing fire in Jardim da Serra triggered the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters (BVCL).

A fire is currently being fought by ground teams of the Volunteer Firefighters of Cãmara de Lobos (BVCL). According to a source from the fire department, the fire broke out after 9 pm in a wooded area in Jardim da Serra, but very close to forested areas and some homes.

In the area of operations are BVCL forest firefighting vehicles, with six operational in fighting the flames. The fire may take a few hours to extinguish, as there is a large area affected.

From Jornal Madeira

