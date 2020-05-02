Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The director general of Easyjet in Portugal, José Lopes, said yesterday that the resumption of the company’s activity in our country is very dependent on the elimination of the quarantine imposed on passengers arriving in Madeira and therefore suggested “the elimination of these barriers to connectivity ”.

“There are cross-quarantines for all passengers arriving in Madeira when we do not have them in mainland Portugal, which is a real barrier to domestic traffic,” said the manager in an online debate promoted by Publituris. According to José Lopes, “the markets most likely to start operating are domestic”, with “the strongest domestic market being the Lisbon-Funchal connection, and unfortunately, in Madeira, we have restrictions that go beyond those we have on the continent” . “The feedback we are getting is that the following line will be this, with restrictions above what will be implemented in mainland Portugal and Europe. We hope that it does not materialize, and that there is a unification of the measures, because this would be, from the outset, one of the markets with the greatest potential for a start in the first phase ”, added the spokesperson for Easyjet.

The low-cost travel company suspended calls to Madeira on 17 March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleRACE FOR MASKS GENERATES LONG QUEUES IN PINGO DOCE
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

9 Responses

  1. Hadley Reply

    The nerve of this guy is absolutely astonishing.

    Publicly proposing taking away the main measure that is protecting over a quarter of a million people from catching a deadly disease that they have fought so hard to eradicate from their island just so that he and his company can profit.

    It beggars belief.

  2. Michael Reply

    Having experienced here the UK the late start by our government (28,000 deaths and counting) one cannot be too cautious about restrictions. Madeira is doing what it feels is best. It’s a judgement. But a good one

  3. Frances Reply

    Think the people who sparked the recent outbreak in Camara dos Lobos had recently arrived from Portugal? I bet most Madeirans would be in favour of continuing with the quarantine rules.

  4. pete Reply

    Madeira doing a good job and showing example/ Let keep it that way

  5. Antonio Lamas Reply

    If the outbreak keeps controlled in Madeira as we are hoping it does then Madeira can only “open up” for markets where the outbreak is equally controlled. So a lot will depend on how things go in Mainland Portugal. I can see he’s point that Madeira could benefit from the fact that people in mainland Portugal are unlikely to venture themselves to Spain, Italy, Brazil, etc this Summer but I think we have to wait for at least June to make a decision regarding the mandatory quarantine.

  6. G Reply

    Several of the initial cases were imported from Lisbon. The very first case was imported from the Netherlands, before the quarantine rules were being enforced and asymptomatic people were roaming around the island. It’s pretty clear that people from other regions that have significant outbreaks, including mainland Portugal, should undergo mandatory quarantine. The continent has way more cases, even though Portugal has fared better than neighboring countries. His argument makes no sense. If there truly is a reason to come now, they can wait two weeks to not pose a risk to everyone. Let people enter with no quarantine and we’ll have another, probably worse outbreak that will send us into a lockdown again. The local population should not have to bear prolonged restrictions just because some people wish to travel as freely as they did before.

  7. Steve Reply

    I think the headline is misleading. I don’t think he is criticising the Madeiran governments quarantine measures. I see it that he is merely stating the plain obvious, that whilst the quarantine of air passengers is in place, there will not be sufficient demand to warrant Easyjet as a business restoring flights to Madeira.

  8. Maurice Reed Reply

    Nobody is going to book to Madeira if a two-week quarantine is on the cards. Book for four weeks so you at least get two weeks actual holiday? Obviously the airlines need to get flying again but viable solutions are needed. It is still to early for “normal” travel to resume.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.