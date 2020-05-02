This Saturday Pingo Doce started selling disposable protective masks against Covid-19 in its stores in the Region, something that has been happening for several days in several of the more than 400 supermarkets spread across the country.

By the time the stores opened, there were already several waiting to ensure that the masks did not run out before they got their supply. Throughout this Saturday morning, long lines were generated at the doors of the various supermarkets, as shown in the photo above, taken next to Cancela Park.

To prevent eventual hoarding of disposable masks – which consist of three layers of protection, with easily adjustable side elastics – they are only available at supermarket checkout boxes, and their sale is being limited to one box per person.

This protective equipment is sold in boxes of 50 units, at € 26.99 / box, each unit costing 44 cents plus 23% VAT, which will subsequently drop to 6%, as soon as the rate reduction is published in the Daily of the Republic.

The sale of masks in the chain of stores comes at a time when the Government is preparing for a phased reopening of the economy, with the end of the state of emergency, which requires the determination of more restrictive measures with regard to the use of individual protection masks.

From Jornal Madeira