The heavy rain that has been felt in the Region since this Monday has caused stones to fall onto the Ribeira Brava waterfront.

Such a fall ended up hitting a bus that is parked at the site this afternoon.

As the image above illustrates, the road in question is impassable.

From Jornal Madeira

This is now happening a lot over the island, with rocks and trees falling, and some roads closed until they can be cleared.

