Contingency plan at the Airport with reinforcement of human resources in assisting passengers

Madeira Airport informs, through a statement, that due to the adverse weather conditions in the Madeira region since yesterday, the airport operation is conditioned, having been cancelled, today, 35 flights.

The Airport’s contingency plan has been in place since yesterday, with reinforcement of human resources at the terminal to support passenger information.

Madeira Airport is working with its partners to ensure support for passengers who are stranded, namely the guarantee of 24-hour nursing assistance and the installation of chairs. Given that passengers remain in the terminal overnight, mattresses and blankets were distributed. Airport teams, together with volunteers from Casa do Voluntario, are at the terminal to distribute water and some food to passengers.

The weather forecast from the IPMA points to the continuation of the bad conditions until the end of today’s afternoon.

It therefore asks passengers to confirm, with their tour operators and/or airlines, the status of their flight before going to the airport, in order to avoid unnecessary trips and crowds.

