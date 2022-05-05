CALHETA RALLY WITH EMOTION ON THE ROAD THIS FRIDAY

The first day of competition includes a double pass through Vila “Coral”, which will be the first and second special classification tests (PEC), at 21:00 and 21:20 hours respectively.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, the organization of the event reveals that “the attention will be focused on the dispute for the absolute victory that should involve the champion Miguel Nunes with a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, Alexandre Camacho in a Citroën C3 Rally2 and also Pedro Paixão who debuts in this rally a Play Racing Hyundai i20 R5”. The fans, expected in large numbers on the southwest coast of the island, “will also be very interested in the evolution of Rui Pinto and Gil Freitas who bring back to regional competition their Ford Focus RS WRC and Subaru Impreza S14 WR, respectively” .

Emotion should be a constant throughout the list of 35 entries as there will be six drivers with Toyota Yaris and three with Citroën DS3 R1. The Calheta Rally ends on Saturday, May 7, after the race of seven more stages in the county that names the event.

The roads to be covered by the drivers in the Calheta Rally will close 60 minutes before the first competitor passes.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...