See how the ‘Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade’ went

This year’s edition of the ‘Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade’ took to the streets this Sunday afternoon, May 7th, and had the participation of 162 classic cars.

The parade of antique vehicles decorated with flowers was complemented by the presence of extras from the Flower Festival procession.

The corso continued through downtown Madeira, along Avenida Sá Carneiro and Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses. Until 18:30, Avenida Sá Carneiro will be the stage for an exhibition of all participating vehicles.

A great parade, my first time I have seen this parade. The weather was great for all. See some if my photos below.

