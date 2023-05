There is some damage to the vessel that was dragged ashore after being released from the buoy, in an event on Saturday.

A boat ran aground yesterday on Paul do Mar beach, after being dragged by the sea waves. The vessel was tied to the buoy that is usually used by jet skis. According to an eyewitness, apparently what holds the buoy to the bottom of the sea broke and the boat was dragged to land and ran aground on the rocks.

From Jornal Madeira

