Carristur decided to temporarily suspend all company activity in Madeira from tomorrow, due to the contingencies of Covid-19, as informed by DIÁRIO Miguel Ascensão.

The director of the company in Madeira pointed out that since Friday that a set of measures aimed at reducing the risk of contagion had already been put in place, namely the reduction of service and personnel to 50%. All excursions in closed vehicles were also cancelled and only 50% of the vehicle’s capacity is allowed.

It should be noted that these days, customers have been informed of the care and measures indicated by the General Directorate of Health, namely through the posters placed inside the buses.

From Diario Noticias