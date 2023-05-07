TAP plane aborts takeoff in Porto Santo due to the presence of smoke

A TAP plane was forced to abort taking off from Porto Santo airport, late this Sunday morning, due to the presence of smoke.

According to the DIARIO, the device was heading to the runway for flight TP 1738, scheduled to depart at 11:40 am from the island of Porto Santo, when a passenger alerted the onboard crew to the presence of smoke outside, allegedly coming from one of the plane’s engines.

The information was transmitted to the commander of the device, who decided to abort the take-off. In the meantime, the emergency and security protocol for incidents at airports was activated, with the mobilization of Firefighters and Civil Protection resources.

Passengers disembarked and are awaiting further information on flight alternatives.

As there is no technical assistance at Porto Santo Airport, it is very likely that passengers will be transferred to another TAP plane.

The technical problem must be investigated by TAP engineers who will come from Lisbon.

For now, the source of the problem is unknown.

