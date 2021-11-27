96 MORE CASES AND FOUR DEATHS IN MADEIRA

The Bulletin issued this Saturday afternoon by the Regional Directorate of Health, reports that there are over 96 new cases of infection in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, increasing the number of cases to 13,614.

16 imported cases and 80 local transmission.

Earlier, at the end of the morning, two deaths were announced “a man and a woman, both 81 years old”, and already in the afternoon two more women, 57 and 95 years old, all with “associated comorbidities”, according to the notes, which specify that the deaths occurred at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

As a result, the Region now accounts for a total of 100 deaths associated with covid-19.

There are 48 recoveries, so the region now counts 695 active cases.

