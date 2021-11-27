Santa Cruz ready for the festive season

Santa Cruz ready for the festive seasonTobi Hughes·27th November 2021Madeira News Santa Cruz illuminated the city this evening. I popped down and took a few photos, the evening was chilly with rain showers do not to busy. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related