New restrictions for the UK.

Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions during a Downing Street press conference following the detection of the Omicron variant in the UK.

The prime minister warned the Omicron variant could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time after two infections of the new strain were identified in Nottingham and Brentwood, in Essex, this weekend.

At the moment as it stands there is no ban on travel. Those that wish to travel when returning to the UK will now have to book a PCR Test, I presume this will be for the locator form, and will also need to quarantine up to 48 hours while they wait for the results.

Something that certainly won’t happen, and this new variant will be more widespread within weeks.

Spain has already banned people flying from the UK if they are not fully vaccinated, and we could see this rolling out to many other countries.

