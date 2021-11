So for a bit of fun through the winter months, I want to see your selfies taken from anywhere.

Selfies in Madeira, or anywhere else in the world, send them in to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com put Selfie Sunday as the subject and let me know where it was taken. Hopefully get some Christmas ones on the run up to the festive season.

This first Selfie is from Garry and Alison Bolland who enjoyed some time in Madeira recently.

