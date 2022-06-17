Friday FotoTobi Hughes·17th June 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Daniela Pfaltz for these photos of the mountains painted yellow with the broom all out. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related