CALHETA PRAISES THE “TIRELESS DEDICATION” OF VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS IN FIGHTING FIRES

The Calheta City Council unanimously approved today a vote of praise for the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters (BVC), for their tireless dedication to fighting the fires that occurred last week in this municipality.

The tribute was made at a City Council meeting and the recognition was extended to the various entities that, in one way or another, collaborated with the City Council in preserving the safety and well-being of everyone, namely the various fire brigades in the Region, the team of sappers coming from the continent, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the Public Security Police (PSP), the National Republican Guard (GNR), the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM) and the electricity companies telecommunications.

A vote of solidarity was also approved for the victims of the fires who suffered in some way the consequences of this disastrous event.

The Municipality also approved the exemption from water payments for the current month for families affected by the fires, namely residents in the parishes of Prazeres, Fajã da Ovelha and Ponta do Pargo. The proposal to support the population had already been announced by the president of the Municipality shortly after the fires, taking into account the surplus water spent by residents fighting the flames and also for their own consumption, namely to carry out deeper cleaning. The measure was also approved unanimously.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...