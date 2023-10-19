Tourist fell on Pico Ruivo and suffered an open fracture

One accident after the other today.

A woman of Polish nationality fell this afternoon while walking between Vale da Lapa and Pico Ruivo. The victim has an open fracture in her leg, which is why she had to be rescued.

Nine members of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized to the scene, along with two forest guards, but given the severity of the injuries, reinforcement was requested from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team.

This is a rescue operation that should take until dusk, as the foreigner is approximately three hours from the main road and the helicopter assigned to the Regional Civil Protection Service cannot be activated due to the weather conditions.

From Diário Notícias

