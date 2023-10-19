SPANISH TOURIST INJURED WHILE PRACTICING CANYONING IN SEIXAL

A citizen of Spanish nationality, who was participating in one of the activities of the Canyoning Madeira Meeting, an initiative of the Clube Naval do Seixal that began last Sunday and ends tomorrow, suffered an accident while practicing canyoning in Ribeira Funda, in the parish of Seixal, municipality from Porto Moniz.

As DIÁRIO was able to ascertain, the ongoing rescue is being carried out by the team from the Emergency Protection and Relief Unit of the National Republican Guard (GNR), which is providing support to the meeting that brings together almost one hundred and a half practitioners of the sport.

The 38-year-old victim suffered a fall while walking, after slipping while rappelling in Ribeira Funda. A fracture of a lower limb is suspected.

On site, in addition to the GNR soldiers, who are rescuing the injured Spanish citizen, there is also an ambulance from the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, which will transport the victim to a suitable health unit. Members of the Forest Police are also monitoring the work.

From Diário Notícias

