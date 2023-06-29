Have you been to the Gazebo?

Hi everyone! We are very soon saying hi to July too… We are happy to share our available dates for welcoming you at our Supperclub. Choose which evening suits you best this coming month – we will be away most of August for some rest and re- organising – more news in September!

We know we have been promising a renewed website for some time now, so we are thrilled to announce that it is finally ready to share with you! Now you can place your Supperclub bookings via our website, and get to know a bit more about us and what we are up to. If you wish to book a private gathering at the Gazebo or a private chef service with SEU-CHEF, please contact us for availability and menu options. Have a look and let us know what you think: gazeboexperience.com

Thank you and see you soon!

P.S. we have a new email address: info@gazeboexperience.com, though you can still reach us via seu.chef.fj@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...