Madeira Friends and the Digital Nomads of Madeira visit the Municipal Kennel of Funchal

The initiative carried out by Madeira Friends last Monday took a group of 20 digital nomads, foreigners living in Madeira and some locals who are also part of this international community, to the Municipal Kennel of Funchal, supported by AMAIS.

Although some of them are already regular volunteers at the kennel, as for example Stephanie and Sven, from German and Belgian origins, the goal was to increase the contribution of the community to the local animal cause. Aside from food and blankets brought in, the group also had the opportunity to walk some dogs in the area, help clean the surrounding spaces, brush the dogs and furthermore giving affection to these animals. The group members were impressed with the dedication of the AMAIS staff and volunteers, who give their best every day for the animal cause. However, with the number of animals that live there, more volunteers and support are crucially needed.

As well as wanting to inspire more active community members for this kind of animal related volunteer work in the area, the international group wants to continue to support the kennel. One idea is to help promote an animal adoption campaign to the international community, as there are around 300 animals at the kennel. The group saw the need for improvement in the space and was very pleased to hear that Funchal City Council is planning to carry out works at the kennel soon. At the moment, the space is old and despite the efforts of those who work there and the volunteers, it is in need of a better infrastructure.

It is not the first time that the international group get involved in local causes, namely animals, recalling that in the past they raised over 2000 euros for the non-profit association Ajuda Alimentar a Cães, with an adoption campaign and community financial aid. The visit to the kennel was another way for the group to have direct contact with the local reality, the challenges and opportunities in the region and note the importance of being more connected to the animal cause in the region.

AMAIS is open to volunteers from Monday to Saturday from 10:30 to 16:30 and anyone who wants to contribute or help, can contact them or the institution itself.

