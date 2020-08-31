The Region will reinforce its communication strategy and contacts with the English government to clarify its epidemiological situation compared to mainland Portugal, said Eduardo Jesus today.

The announcement by the regional secretary for Culture and Tourism comes after news from several British media, which report the closure of the tourist corridor with the United Kingdom due to the increase in covid-19 cases in mainland Portugal.

According to Eduardo Jesus, the Region contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the national tutelage of Tourism, the British government and the embassies of Portugal and the United Kingdom, having also strengthened communication with the various players in the sector to “clarify the situation epidemiological “of Madeira.

The minister recalls that, according to the recommendations of the European Commission, countries have an obligation to report internationally the situation that characterizes each of their regions and criticizes the national government for not being able to distinguish the realities, harming Madeira.

“The Portuguese government is unable to distinguish reality from this. We were held hostage to the national situation for a long time, ”says Eduardo Jesus, explaining that Madeira will reinforce its communication precisely to prevent“ this profound injustice ”from happening again.

