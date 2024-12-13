Christmas lights are still being put up in Funchal

Lets hope they find the star for the top of the tree….

The installation of Christmas lights that were switched on on December 1st in Funchal, continues to be carried out by the company contracted for this purpose.

Therefore, 13 days after the inauguration with pomp and circumstance and 10 days before Christmas, in Largo do Município and Avenida Sá Carneiro (North side) this morning, employees were completing the ‘nativity scene’, just as was still seen earlier this week in the old part of Funchal, namely on Rua de Santa Maria.

From Diário Notícias

