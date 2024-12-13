UFO sighted in Madeira and also in Porto Santo

An Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was sighted yesterday at the end of the day and beginning of the night in practically the entire island of Madeira, particularly at higher points, and was also filmed by those who reacted quickly to the moment.

An object clearly entering the Earth’s atmosphere and leaving a trail of light in its path, taking several seconds to disappear from view, was shared on some pages on social media.

It is not possible to know exactly what it was, but it could be a satellite or another object used by human space exploration. In fact, it could be anything, even a meteorite.

From Diário Notícias

