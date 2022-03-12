PORTO SANTO LINE ANTICIPATES TOMORROW’S TRIP AND CANCELS MONDAY TRIPS DUE TO WORSENING WEATHER CONDITIONS

Porto Santo Line informs that tomorrow’s trip, from Porto Santo to Funchal, will be brought forward from 8 pm to 6 pm, due to worsening weather conditions, which jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship. In a statement, the company said that the trips on Monday, March 14, from Funchal to Porto Santo, at 8:00 am, and Porto Santo to Funchal, at 6:00 pm, will be canceled due to bad weather conditions, which make it impossible to docking of the Ship, in the port of Porto Santo.

“To change your ticket to another date (which is exempt from the respective fee), please send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt or go to one of our counters or contact (+351) 291 210 300 ( on weekdays from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm)”, he says.

This could well be extended to Wednesday also, Tuesday the ship does not sail.

From Jornal Madeira

