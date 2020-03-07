A statue of Cristiano Ronaldo made of chocolate and in real size is the new attraction of the CR7 Museum in Funchal. This is the creation of the chocolate master Jorge Cardoso, who is of Portuguese origin but works in Switzerland.

The statue is 1.87 meters high and in its design, 120 kilos of Swiss chocolate was used.

The arrival of the statue was announced yesterday on social media by the CR7 Museum and by Jorge Cardoso, who posed for the photograph alongside his work and Hugo Aveiro, brother of the Juventus player.

Taken from DN