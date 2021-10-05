5 / 5 DR SANTANA: EXPLOSION LEFT RESTAURANT AND HOUSING “PRACTICALLY DESTROYED”. THERE IS AN INJURED PERSON TO RECORD

There is a wounded person to record from the explosion that took place this morning at the Bragados restaurant, in Santana.

To JM, Ricardo Teixeira, elected president of the Santana Parish Council, explained that it all started around 8:15 am, when he heard a “great bang” caused by the gas explosion, followed by a fire.

“The house and the restaurant are practically all destroyed”, he explained, indicating that there is only one slight wounded person to report this occurrence. He will have suffered only bruises on his leg.

According to resident reports, it was possible to feel the vibration of the explosion in the windows.

At this moment, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and PSP are on site and the road is cut off for assistance and fire fighting.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...