The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will be present on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 12 noon, in Faial, at the 29th Regional Exhibition of Anona.

Between the years 2017 and 2020, with the dynamization of the Strategic Plan for Anona da Madeira (Resolution no. 968/2015, of 10 November), and with the investment aid provided by PRODERAM2020, there was an increase number of producers, currently standing at 1160.

Also note that the production of anona in 2019 amounted to 1612 tons, representing an increase of 5.9% compared to the previous year.

With the beginning of activity at the end of January 2019, the Region, through the Anona Expedition Center, located in the Mercado Abastecedor de Santana, exported 14.25 tons of that fruit that same year.

Export estimates for 2020 point to 20 tonnes.

The 29th Regional Exhibition of Anona has, at the date of this press release, a total of 736 registered farmers, 113 more compared to 2019.