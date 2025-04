YELLOW warning issued by the IPMA on the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo.

South coast

Effective from 3pm 30 April until 6pm Thursday, 1 May.

🌧Periods of rain or occasional heavy downpours

North Coast and Porto Santo

Effective from 09:00 30 April until 12:00 Thursday, 1 May.

🌊Strong maritime turmoil with northwest waves that can reach 4.5 meters in height.

