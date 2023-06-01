FOREIGN TOURISTS CHALLENGE WAVES ON FORMOSA BEACH AND ARE SWEPT AWAY REPEATEDLY

Video provided by a JM reader reveals an audacious attitude that stunned viewers.

On Formosa beach, two foreign tourists staged an extremely daring scene as they challenged the powerful waves of the sea. The incident, recorded on video and kindly provided by a JM reader, revealed the reckless courage of the men who insisted on facing the choppy waters, even after being dragged away repeatedly.

The two individuals braved the big waves, while onlookers closely watched the scene.

Despite being enveloped and swept away by the waves on several occasions, the tourists were not intimidated and decided to challenge the sea a third time.

From Jornal Madeira

