FOREIGN TOURISTS CHALLENGE WAVES ON FORMOSA BEACH AND ARE SWEPT AWAY REPEATEDLY

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Video provided by a JM reader reveals an audacious attitude that stunned viewers.

On Formosa beach, two foreign tourists staged an extremely daring scene as they challenged the powerful waves of the sea. The incident, recorded on video and kindly provided by a JM reader, revealed the reckless courage of the men who insisted on facing the choppy waters, even after being dragged away repeatedly.

The two individuals braved the big waves, while onlookers closely watched the scene.

Despite being enveloped and swept away by the waves on several occasions, the tourists were not intimidated and decided to challenge the sea a third time.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Wow, wow, wow. I fail to see the “reckless courage”. They are just having fun. – Like the two chaps on that rock in Porto Moniz.
    Are the camera men jealous?

  2. Unfortunately, this will happen more snd moraine the future. Madeira is now seen by people as the great adventure island for people who don’t know, or don’t want to know, the risks involved I have sent it with my own eyes last month. Result will be more accidents and Madeira will get a bad reputation.
    Covid has a lot to answer for

  3. JM a bit void of news to print it seems. Can’t wait for tomorrow’s front page.”Cat seen licking it’s own backside outside house, tourism blamed for the increase in this behaviour”.

