IPMA worsens bad weather forecast

The sea will be rougher, with waves up to 11 meters high, and the wind will blow with gusts that can reach 85 km/hour to 110 km/hour in Madeira and Porto Santo, in addition to rain, which is the only forecast for tomorrow and Saturday that remains unchanged, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

Thus, after yesterday afternoon having worsened the sea state in some parts of the Madeira archipelago to an orange warning, the IPMA is making the update today. Before that, there will be a period between 9 pm tomorrow, March 7th and 3 am on Saturday, March 8th, under a yellow warning with waves from the Northwest measuring 4 to 5 meters on the North coast and Porto Santo.

Then, waves from the northwest will worsen, reaching 5 to 6 meters, with a maximum height that can reach 11 meters on the north coast of the largest island and also in Porto Santo. On the south coast, but only on the west side, waves may reach 4 to 5 meters, reason for a yellow warning, both of which will be valid from 3:00 am on Saturday, March 8, to 6:00 am on Sunday, March 9.

As for the wind, it has worsened to gusts of up to 85 km/hour from the West on the North coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo, while in the mountainous regions it can blow up to 110 km/hour, and on the South coast it should reach up to 80 km/hour. All are still yellow warnings and will last between 6 pm tomorrow, March 7, and 3 pm on Saturday, March 8.

Finally, the precipitation that will be sometimes heavy during the next night, more precisely from 00:00 to 06:00 this Friday, March 7, reason for a yellow warning only for the south coast and mountainous regions.

From Diário Notícias

