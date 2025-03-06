Uncontrolled dogs, or irresponsible owners ?

A message from one of my readers, with a photo of her dog
I would like to highlight an increasing problem of dog attacks on other dogs, as my dog and I have just been assaulted by three dogs on my local Levada in Loreto.
The woman, who I believe was Scandinavian, had a fourth large dog on a lead (because it was aggressive) and her three other dogs were off the lead.  My own dog was off the lead and when he saw the dogs he stopped in his tracks and stood very still and alert, clearly alarmed by what he saw and their energy.
When I got to him and looked ahead, I immediately picked him up, put him on my shoulder and crossed to the other side of the Levada.  I too sensed that the energy of these dogs was not good.  They charged at us barking and growling, crossed over the levada and were jumping up on me trying to attack my dog. One of the dogs was large and I was very frightened I would be knocked over. – I’m 69 years old. The woman had no control over these dogs whatsoever and could only just hang on to the large dog she had on a lead.
She should not be out with four dogs that are in “pack mentality”, off the lead and completely out of control. If I hadn’t picked up my dog they would undoubtedly have attacked him.  They were clearly all rescues and some people think the more dogs they can rescue the better, but you can’t walk that many dogs all together and make them behave.
Dogs which are in any way aggressive to other dogs, children or adults should be muzzled and kept on a lead.  My own dog, little dog is friendly and obedient, trustworthy and has earned his right to be able to run off the lead.  Her dogs have most certainly not and she should be made to walk them one at a time, on a lead.
There was an incident two days ago with a woman walking her 14 year old Yorkshire Terrier in Luga do Baixo and it was attacked by a medium sized dog off the lead, belonging to a Polish man.  The poor little dog was shaken so badly that the skin of its neck was ripped open, exposing the muscle beneath and although it’s thankfully going to survive, the poor little thing and her owner will be terrified every time they see another dog in the future.
Something needs to be done about this issue because it’s grossly unfair to the dogs who are psychologically sound and harmless.  They have a right to be out walking, without their lives being in danger – AND SO DO I.

  1. Suggest you photograph the errant dogs concerned and report the occurrence to the GNR, they will deal with it. So sorry to hear this has happened to you.

  2. I think that these free spirit people, who do not train their dogs or expect anything of them will never ever change. They do not see anything wrong with their behavior or that of their dogs. The old addage, “walk softly and carry a big stick” might also apply. In these situations I sometimes reach down like I’m picking up a rock, then cock my arm and most dogs run when they see you take control. If you show weakness, the dogs will be emboldened to continue. It is against the law for people to walk their dogs without leashes on public walkways. Have your phone camera ready and film it and submit it to the local police. If you know the offender’s address or license plate number the police will get involved. You will need to go on the offensive here if you want anything done. Sorry, but that is how it works with the lawless and free spirits. I am a dog owner, but my usually manageable pup sometimes acts out when I least expect it. Thank God for leashes.

  3. I agree with most of the things said. But you should never pick up your dog or take it on your shoulder when other dogs are attacking. That is very dangerous for the dog because then its belly will be pointing downwards, where the other dogs’ teeth are. It is also very dangerous for the dog owner. Normally these are territorial attacks, that is, the attacking dogs want to chase away a strange dog. If the dog runs away and retreats, everything is usually fine. But above all, I can’t defend myself or my dog if I have him in my arms. Let the dog run and go towards the other dogs. Shouting at them, wagging your arms, and if necessary, use a stick or stone.

