Uncontrolled dogs, or irresponsible owners ?

A message from one of my readers, with a photo of her dog

I would like to highlight an increasing problem of dog attacks on other dogs, as my dog and I have just been assaulted by three dogs on my local Levada in Loreto.

The woman, who I believe was Scandinavian, had a fourth large dog on a lead (because it was aggressive) and her three other dogs were off the lead. My own dog was off the lead and when he saw the dogs he stopped in his tracks and stood very still and alert, clearly alarmed by what he saw and their energy.

When I got to him and looked ahead, I immediately picked him up, put him on my shoulder and crossed to the other side of the Levada. I too sensed that the energy of these dogs was not good. They charged at us barking and growling, crossed over the levada and were jumping up on me trying to attack my dog. One of the dogs was large and I was very frightened I would be knocked over. – I’m 69 years old. The woman had no control over these dogs whatsoever and could only just hang on to the large dog she had on a lead.

She should not be out with four dogs that are in “pack mentality”, off the lead and completely out of control. If I hadn’t picked up my dog they would undoubtedly have attacked him. They were clearly all rescues and some people think the more dogs they can rescue the better, but you can’t walk that many dogs all together and make them behave.

Dogs which are in any way aggressive to other dogs, children or adults should be muzzled and kept on a lead. My own dog, little dog is friendly and obedient, trustworthy and has earned his right to be able to run off the lead. Her dogs have most certainly not and she should be made to walk them one at a time, on a lead.

There was an incident two days ago with a woman walking her 14 year old Yorkshire Terrier in Luga do Baixo and it was attacked by a medium sized dog off the lead, belonging to a Polish man. The poor little dog was shaken so badly that the skin of its neck was ripped open, exposing the muscle beneath and although it’s thankfully going to survive, the poor little thing and her owner will be terrified every time they see another dog in the future. Something needs to be done about this issue because it’s grossly unfair to the dogs who are psychologically sound and harmless. They have a right to be out walking, without their lives being in danger – AND SO DO I.

Like this: Like Loading...