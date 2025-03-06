Madeira with orange warning for rough seas and yellow for heavy rain

Unusual for warnings this far in advance, and something to keep an eye on.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere has just issued orange and yellow warnings due to rough seas and the rain and strong winds that will be felt in Madeira and Porto Santo.

According to the IPMA, the North Coast and Porto Santo are under an orange warning between 3 am and 6 pm on Saturday, March 8, with “northwesterly waves measuring 5 to 6 meters, with a maximum height that could reach 10 meters” expected.

In turn, the South Coast is under a yellow warning for precipitation between midnight and 6 am on March 7, Friday.

Finally, the entire regions of Madeira and Porto Santo will also be under a yellow warning for strong winds between 6 pm on March 7th and 3 pm on March 8th, with “westerly winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h” expected.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...