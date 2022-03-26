Lobo Marinho cancels trips scheduled for this Sunday due to bad weather

Porto Santo Line announced that it canceled the trips of the ship Lobo Marinho, scheduled for this Sunday, March 27th, due to bad weather conditions.

The company claims that these conditions “make it impossible for the Ship to dock at the port of Porto Santo” and “jeopardize the safety of its Passengers and the Ship”. Lobo Marinho had to connect Funchal – Porto Santo at 8 am and return from the golden island at 7 pm.

Changing the ticket is free of charge and can be done through the counters, by phone 291 210 300 or email infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

Like this: Like Loading...