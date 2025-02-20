Unification of Social Mobility Subsidy schemes approved

The discrimination of the moblity allowance will end once online.

By majority, with the abstention of IL, this morning, at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, an opinion was approved approving the unification of the Social Mobility Subsidy regimes of Madeira and the Azores and the entry into force of an electronic platform to reduce bureaucracy in this system from the second half of this year.

After chairing the meeting, José Manuel Rodrigues, President of the Regional Parliament, reported on the favourable opinion on the proposal to “unify the Social Mobility Allowance regimes of Madeira and the Azores, with a transitional regime until the end of June (2025), where an electronic platform will come into force to reduce bureaucracy in this system, proposes that the Social Mobility Allowance be variable and reviewed annually, and finally, put an end to the discrimination that existed against emigrants, athletes and students over 26 years of age”, he highlighted.

Also approved, but unanimously, was the “draft Decree-Law establishing the legal framework for the concession of the public airport service to support civil aviation in Portugal, awarded to ANA”. Since some islands in the Azores, namely Santa Maria, Ponta Delgada, Pico and Flores, were exempt from the so-called service fee and security fee, “this exemption now covers all Portuguese islands in the two archipelagos, the Azores and Madeira”.

The opinion on the bill that creates better workplace safety conditions for security forces and services and also for prison services was also unanimous, as was the government’s proposed decree law to transpose a directive aimed at ensuring better levels of cybersecurity in the European Union. The same consensus was reached regarding the amendment to the Law on the Protection of Children and Young People at Risk, but with the proviso that there be a rule that “stipulates that the changes introduced apply in the regions in accordance with the specific Regulation and in compliance with the powers of the respective self-governing bodies of the autonomous regions”.

In addition to voting on the opinions requested by the Assembly of the Republic, the Standing Committee approved eight votes – 1 of praise, 1 of protest, 5 of regret and 1 of solidarity. José Manuel Rodrigues explained that since the Legislative Assembly was dissolved, “the plenary session will not meet and the Standing Committee will replace the plenary session. It was understood that the Standing Committee has the powers of the Plenary Session and can therefore approve votes”.

Like this: Like Loading...