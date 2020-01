A fire is currently active on a slope near the expressway at Arco da Calheta.

On site are three members of Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, with a firefighting vehicle.

As it turned out, it is a rekindling of a fire in a bush zone that had already been extinguished yesterday.

It broke out in an area of ​​difficult access, but does not threaten homes.

