Not the best of news and certainly not what many of us want to hear with the Christmas and New Year fast approaching.

EasyJet is cutting its flight schedule further after the introduction of new lockdown measures in the UK and mainland Europe, saying it will only run a maximum of 20% of planned flights for the rest of the year.

The airline said it was scaling back days after the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced fresh Covid-19 restrictions that ban residents in England from holidaying abroad or within the UK until 2 December. EasyJet said similar lockdown measures in Germany and France were also affecting flight plans.

