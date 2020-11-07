Congratulations to Joe BidenTobi Hughes7th November 20200 viewsMadeira News23 Comments0 views 3 Of course not news for Madeira, but I think a huge congratulations is in order for Joe Biden for beating Trump to become the new President of the United States. Photo from Los Angeles Times Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related