Of course not news for Madeira, but I think a huge congratulations is in order for Joe Biden for beating Trump to become the new President of the United States.

Photo from Los Angeles Times

Tobi Hughes

23 Responses

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      Biden is not overly fond of the UK and is more interested in the EU. Sorting out a trade agreement between the UK & US will be more complex now.

  2. Frances Reply

    Think having Biden in the White House will be good in all sorts of ways, including on the international front. He has a lot of foreign policy experience, respects NATO and has said he will take America back into the Paris Climate accord.

  3. Robin Watson Reply

    Well said Tobi, a break from the hatred, lies and division of Trump. As for Biden favouring The EU over The UK, well that’s their problem!

  4. Fjk Reply

    Keep in mind. Biden is the most corrupt politician in U S story. Pay attention what happen with is son business under vice president Biden

  5. Leo Andrade Reply

    Biden won and it’s great. We’re over with one idiot. But let’s not forget that Biden may not be good for the world. Especially for South America especially Venezuela 🇻🇪.
    Trump was a pathetic idiot.
    But he did loads for the Venezuelan people, Biden Unfortunately supports Maduro regime.
    Is a friend of the Cubans. So it’s not been the best presidential choice for the democrats. But very glad they once again made history by having giving a black American woman as VP.

  7. Agnes Reply

    In response to Robin Watson – nice to think you are so concerned about the UK! We normally bring you in lots of revenue so it’s good to think you are so concerned about us -NOT.

    • Dobermal Reply

      Especially when he said he wanted an end to hatred and division! Then posts that comment!

  8. James Fernandes, Oshawa, Canada Reply

    Thank you Tobi and Madeira Island News for your acknowledgment of President-elect Biden. Joe Biden is a unifier, he has a history of reaching out across the isle – he is a Statesman. He will be good for the U.S and he will be good for the world. We should all rejoice. Aleluia!

  9. Jane Reply

    I am delighted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ( the first female VP and woman of colour ).
    We can forget about narcassistic Trump and the totally repellent Rudy Giuliani. A world leader who spent 300 days a year playing golf while people died won’t be missed .

  10. Richard Reply

    The next two months will be very interesting. Trump is still president until January 20th. He could do a load of strange things in this time.

  11. Jayne Adye Reply

    Why are you congratulating Biden even before all the votes are counted – and considering there seems to be election fraud which needs to be investigated?
    The main stream left-wing media is jumping on a ‘potential’ win for Biden – who is a doddery old man and may not even see out the next year. He could not even recall who his granddaughter was and his wife needed to prompt him every time he made mistakes!
    He even confirmed the Democrats had a wide-scaled fraud situation in place.
    Tobi – I really love Madeira, but calm down – before you congratulate a man before all the votes have been counted on.
    I like your newsletter, but stop this rubbish or you will lose a great deal of followers!!!

  12. Dr. Anne Brown Reply

    Thank you Tobi. America now has a highly respected adult, with years of experience in government, as her president and a highly respected Woman of Color, with years of experience in government to be her Vice President. Both are surrounded by experienced smart people who are committed to getting America back on track. Once you have adults, you can have debates about policies. Guess what, we are all never going to agree on policies. This was a tough battle and this is a time for celebration. Bring on the champagne!

  13. MichaelA Reply

    Be careful what you wish for Biden fans. I don’t care for either candidate. But I fear Biden more than I dislike Trump. The greatest threats to the West come from Iran and its proxies and from China. The latter has just got Australia in a stranglehold of of dependency for example and is infiltrating the UK. So who will defend the West best ? And I doubt it’ s Biden. Sure, liberals, the left and virtue signallers and the woke community prefer Biden . That is what many of us fear.

    But note that the Republicans still control the Senate without which no President can do much. As Obama found in his second term. And the ultimate power in the US lies with the Supreme Court which is now tilted Right.

  14. Jane Reply

    Lose a great deal of followers Jayne Adye???? I think not . Did you seriously want Trump re-elected?
    It’s Rememberance Day soon . This vile human being called fallen soldiers ” suckers and losers ” and refused to visit the war graves.
    The same rhetoric dished out about John McCain.
    The same man who draft dodged many times courtesy of his influential father who laid off doctors.
    Get a grip !!!

  15. Michael Reply

    I don´t care if Biden won, but I really care that the US and the rest of the world now gets rid of the biggest liar, politics has ever seen.

  16. Dobermal Reply

    My concern is Biden’s health. He said he had been in politics for 180 years, mistook his wife for his sister, and his granddaughter for his dead son. It would appear his cognitive skills are on the wane. Who knows what the pressures of this campaign have done to him. They should definitely have chosen another candidate to represent the Democrats. Biden needs caring for.
    Plus have you seen Piers Morgan’s tweet about the voting today?

