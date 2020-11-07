Today there are 14 new positive cases to report, so RAM now counts 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the regional territory. These are 8 imported cases (4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Poland, 1 from France, 1 from Italy and 1 from Malta) and 6 cases of local transmission.

Regarding the 6 cases of local transmission confirmed today, 2 are associated with contacts with travelers from outside the RAM who tested positive after returning to the region of origin, and 4 are contacts close to 1 recently identified positive case, which were already being followed up by health authorities and were already in prophylactic isolation.

From Jornal Madeira