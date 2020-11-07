The daily report of the Institute of Health Administration reports today that there are 46 new situations that are being studied today by health authorities, 15 from the airport testing operation and 31 related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

To date, 610 positive case contacts are under surveillance by the health authorities of the various counties in the region. Regarding travelers, 13975 people are also being accompanied by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application.

REGION REGISTERS NINE MORE RECOVERED CASES TODAY.

Today there are 9 more recovered cases to report. The region now counts 325 recovered cases of COVID-19, keeping the record of 1 death associated with COVID-19 in RAM.

IASAÚDE reports that 192 are active cases, of which 149 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 43 are cases of local transmission. Regarding the residence of active cases, 130 are non-residents and 62 are residents of RAM.

