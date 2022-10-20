EASYJET STARTS OPERATING EXCLUSIVELY IN TERMINAL 1 AT LISBON AIRPORT

The easyJet airline will move its operation to Terminal 1 of Lisbon airport, as of October 30, after having 18 new daily ‘slots’ in the infrastructure, said in a statement.

“From the 30th of October, easyJet will move its operation to Terminal 1 of Lisbon Airport, reinforcing its role as the number 2 airline in the Portuguese capital”, highlighted the company, referring that the “decision, requested by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, offers all passengers greater comfort and makes the travel experience easier and better”.

The carrier also said that as of October 30 “it will also start operating to the new destinations revealed following the allocation of 18 daily ‘slots’ at Lisbon airport, such as Barcelona, ​​Toulouse, Zurich and Milan Bergamo”.

“The strengthening of easyJet’s position at Lisbon airport with the move to Terminal 1, as well as the growing expansion of its network, mark the beginning of what will be the busiest winter season in the company’s history in Portugal, with 4, 8 million seats available, an increase of 51% compared to the pre-pandemic period”, guaranteed the company.

“This opportunity, combined with our recent expansion of operations in the Portuguese capital, provides a better travel experience, especially for passengers traveling on business and who, therefore, travel more frequently between European cities,” said José Lopes, Country Manager of easyJet Portugal, quoted in the same note.

In June, the European Commission allocated TAP’s 18 daily ‘slots’ at Lisbon airport, after being imposed to approve the restructuring plan, to easyJet, which took first place, surpassing the competitor in the tender, Ryanair.

At issue is the endorsement given by the European Commission, on 21 December last, to TAP’s restructuring plan and to state aid of 2,550 million euros to allow the group to return to viability, imposing commitments in order not to harm the European competition.

Among the remedies imposed by Brussels to approve the restructuring plan is, precisely, the obligation for the airline to provide up to 18 ‘slots’ per day at Lisbon airport.

