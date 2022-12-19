Woman hit by car near Funchal Hospital dies

The woman who last Saturday night was run over by a light vehicle in the vicinity of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal, ended up dying.

The victim was rescued by the Portuguese Red Cross team, but did not resist the serious injuries, dying on Sunday in the hospital.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the victim had gone to visit a family member who was admitted to the hospital, but was hit by a car when crossing the road outside on the crosswalk, at around 8 pm.

On the same day, the man aged around 50 also died, who went the wrong way on the fast lane, on Friday night, and which caused a head on accident on the bridge of São Pedro, in Santa Cruz.

Thus, there are three deaths on the roads of Madeira in the space of three days.

Last Friday, the 46-year-old woman who died in an accident in Porto da Cruz also died in the hospital.

The accident happened around 9 pm on Thursday, next to Galp in Porto da Cruz, when the driver of a car, who was allegedly drunk, collided with the woman’s motorcycle, which was thrown and was seriously injured.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...