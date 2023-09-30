Darren Kay – Missing Runner

The parents of Darren Kay are on the island at the moment, and just want to put out a reminder of his disappearance.

Our son Darren Kay from England went missing on Sunday 11th December 2022 from Faja do Mar, Arco da Calheta. He is an elite runner, and carried on running along the coast for an extra 30 minutes. Unfortunately he never returned to the rental accommodation he shared with his partner. The local police were informed and searches were started. The police investigation concluded that he went into the sea, but with no evidence of this. After 9 months there has been no sightings or clues as to what happened.

As parents we still hope he is alive, and have come out to continue searching, visiting several villages. If anyone has any information we would be very grateful. Our email is: phillipkay1953@gmail.com

